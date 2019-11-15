Issues with the payment of community health workers: Health Minister

There has been a significant increase in the salaries of doctors and nurses.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says specialists in the most difficult areas are paid handsomely.

Dr Waqainabete admits though there were some issues with the payment of some community health workers.

Article continues after advertisement

“There were few challenges with the payment of the community health workers however I assure them that they will be paid. We need to make sure that we streamline the processes so that when they have done their work and they produce the paperwork.”

Dr Waqainabete says community health workers need to produce a comprehensive report to get their payments issued.