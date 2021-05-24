Issues surrounding Dotcom.fj resolved

The University of the South Pacific’s hosted dotcom.fj domain is now up and running.

The domain was down for several hours since yesterday afternoon.

USP says all websites and apps hosted in Fiji with dotcom.fj suffices are now back in service.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Payments, Shailendra Prasad has also confirmed that the Vodafone m-Paisa application and QR services are back as the issue has now been rectified.