Issues prevalent in Nadroga/Navosa discussed with PM

Inadequate water supply, poor road conditions and infrastructure are some of the issues prevalent in the Nadroga/Navosa province.

Apart from this the villagers also want measures implemented to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

These issues were brought forward by the 22 district representatives during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, at the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Conua District Representative, Ratu Ilisoni Vetawa, says they’ve been requesting the government through the Fiji Roads Authority to improve the Kavanagasau Road in Sigatoka.

“The Kavanagasau road needs to be upgraded at the earliest. The road condition worsens during heavy rain, and it is impossible for the workers, residents, especially farmers to transport their produce to the main markets.”

Vetawa adds transporting students in the Sigatoka area has been a challenge for the past few years.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the FRA is looking into matter and will work closely with landowners to rectify it.

He adds the government through the Commissioner Western and the District offices will carefully examine these issues and prioritize projects based on the available budget.

“We have noted your requests and relevant authorities will look into the matter. It’s pleasing to be here and listen to first-hand issues from people on the ground. We will consider improving various infrastructure, especially measures to reduce impacts of climate change.”

The government has so far spent over $70 million in development projects in the province, from 2014 until last year.