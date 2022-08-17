Issues in accessing market: WFN

According to the WFN, women in rural areas still struggle with travelling to markets to sell their produce.[Source: Supplied]

The majority of women in rural areas still struggle with travelling to markets to sell their produce.

This is according to the Women in Fisheries Network.

Network Coordinator, Adi Tuivucilevu says they are looking at alternatives to assist fisherwomen.

“Well, all of them really, their main income is fishing that’s it because we also register market vendors, middlemen, fishermen, and others, so for most of them, the main challenges that they faced were access to markets and access to financial aid. “

Tuivucilevu says they are planning to introduce a market day for fisherwomen and connect them to the hospitality, hotel, and tourism industries.

She adds that this will stress for travelling to the market and enable them to generate income conveniently.