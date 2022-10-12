Issues can be solved through dialogues

Dialogs can be used to resolve problems says Reverend Semisi Turagavou. [Photo Credit: Reddit]

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma believes stringent dialogue with relevant authorities will help address the current social issues.

General Secretary, Reverend Semisi Turagavou made this comment when questioned on how the church can help address brawls and mob attacks by youth in the communities.

“The government should listen to the voices of the church, to the Christian churches and all denominations about the ongoing issues – especially the youths and also other issues around in our society.”

Reverend Turagavou says the church plays an important role in the society, and they can raise concerns directly with the government through discussions.

He says currently the church is trying to address the social issues through their evangelism and youth groups that are running workshops and outreach programmes.

The General Secretary says all religious bodies in the country can also work together to solve such issues in our communities.