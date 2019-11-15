Issues are recurring: REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board continues to receive complaints against its agents and their behavior.

REALB Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh says the issues are recurring and were identified through their inspectors on the ground.

Singh has also urged property owners to remain vigilant when signing contracts with real estate agents.

“It depends on the house owners how they do the contractual agreement between the real estate agents if they are selling their property. If you are selling your property then you need to read your contracts properly and sign it accordingly.”

Singh says inappropriate contracts have often led to several agents advertising the same property.

The Board is also reminding Fijians to beware of bogus agents.