Israeli President arrives in the country

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin was accorded a full traditional welcome ceremony in Nadi today.

President Rivlin thanked the Fiji Government and the Fiji people for the warm welcome accorded to him.

He says that he has been to many places around the world but has never seen a welcome ceremony of that magnitude which was full of excitement.

President Rivlin says that he will never forget the welcome ceremony done by the people of Fiji.

He also stated that he will send the well wishes of the Fijian people back to Israel.



Israel President Reuven Rivlin [Source: Fijian Government]

President Rivlin arrived early this morning at the Nadi International where he was also welcomed by Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu, Commander of the RFMF Viliame Naupoto and Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.



Following the traditional welcome ceremony at the Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa, President Rivlin and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will hold a few bilateral meetings.

He will also be hosted to dinner later today by the Prime Minister.

President Rivlin will leave for Australia tomorrow.