News

Israeli Ambassador proposes new initiative

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 11:50 am
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Israel is hoping to explore an initiative that will enable 30 Fijian interns to travel to their country in the summer of 2022.

The interns will go for one year under the ‘learning by doing’ programme, where they will study the newest agro–technologies while earning salaries.

Non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji, Roi Rosenblit says upon their return to Fiji, these individuals will implement those techniques.

Article continues after advertisement

He made the comments during a courtesy call with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.

Rosenblit highlighted the Israel-Pacific Food Security Alliance was signed during the Israel–Pacific Leaders’ Summit, hence food security and agricultural development is an important areas of partnership.

Rosenblit also commended Bainimarama for his exemplary leadership in advancing the interests of Fiji and the region.


Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (From Left), Ambassador of Israel to Fiji, Roi Rosenblit. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He also reaffirmed Israel’s solidarity with Fiji and the Pacific in rebuilding the economy from the impacts of the pandemic and climate change.

Rosenblit says they will also assist in building peace and security, resilient healthcare, promote tourism, renewable energy and technology, small and medium enterprises.

Fiji and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1970 which is based on the values of respect for sovereignty and mutual priorities.

Rosenblit says thanked the Fijian troops for their unprecedented commitment in peacekeeping operations through the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), and the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Prime Minister Bainimarama says the two nations’ cooperation in agriculture, defence, disaster resilience, and security cooperation are recognised, with Fiji’s appreciation conveyed to Israel for its assistance rendered in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

