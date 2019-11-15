Isolation facilities prepared as safety measure says Health Minister

The Health Ministry is working on identifying and preparing isolation facilities throughout Fiji in order to safely contain any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says as of yesterday there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

The Ministry says all prior suspected cases showing the slightest indication of COVID-19 have been resolved quickly and decisively.

The Ministry also says that samples from all those with symptoms and recent travel history to China have been tested in labs in Australia and all have come back negative.

Dr Waqainabete adds the Ministry is taking further proactive preventative measures and are looking at preventative isolation units in the Western, Central and Northern divisions.

The Nadi Hospital and the Navua Hospital have already had isolation wards established.

Dr Waqainabete says the presence of the isolation unit means the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak is dramatically reduced.

“We cannot say that we will be putting all our eggs in one basket and that’s border control, can’t do that what we need to do is also the facilities have to be ready. We cannot just say ok let’s have border control, we have to make sure that all the facilities are ready.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also reaffirmed the Government’s decision to restrict entry into the country by foreign nationals who have been in mainland China within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.