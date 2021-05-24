Isolation draws people to mental health issues

Social isolation led to a massive increase in mental health issues during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A scientific brief released by the World Health Organization says in the first year of the pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%.

One major explanation for the increase is the unprecedented stress caused by the social isolation resulting from the pandemic.

Loneliness, fear of infection, suffering and death for oneself and for loved ones, grief after bereavement and financial worries have also all been cited as stressors leading to anxiety and depression.

Among health workers, exhaustion has been a major trigger for suicidal thinking.

Linked to this were constraints on people’s ability to work, seek support from loved ones and engage in their communities.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, says this is a wake-up call to all countries to pay more attention to mental health and do a better job of supporting their populations’ mental health.

In Fiji, we have already had counsellors and mental health specialists having to work overtime to cater for the increased need for their services.

The loss of work, family issues, domestic violence, school disruption and health topped the list in Fiji in the last two years.

Employers in Fiji are also now helping their staff by providing mental health support and the front liners have been the most affected in the country.