Fiji Airports appoints new acting CEO

Fiji Airports General Manager Air Traffic Management and Operations, Isei Tudreu will take up the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer.

FBC News has been reliably informed that Tudreu has been appointed as the Acting CEO which will be effective from the 1st of next month.

Tudreu has been with Fiji Airports for a number of years.

It’s been almost a year since the sudden passing of the former Chief Executive of Fiji Airports, Faiz Khan.

