Irresponsible burning weakens bridge support

The irresponsible burning of trash under the bridge infrastructure is concerning for the Fiji Roads Authority.

The concerns were raised after burnt household waste and other materials were found under the Draunivi Bridge in Ra.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says this is unacceptable as it not only jeopardizes public safety but also compromises the bridge structure.

He stated that due to this the repairs get costly.

Moore highlighted that it is also harmful to the environment causing health hazards for the motorists and the communities.

The FRA is calling the public to be vigilant and report such acts to the Fiji Police Force.