Iran agrees to two-week ceasefire with United States

People gather to celebrate in Tehran, April 8, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the United States, in a major breakthrough aimed at easing weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The agreement, brokered by Pakistan, comes just hours before a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for possible large-scale military strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Under the deal, Iran has committed to reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, while both sides halt military operations during the ceasefire period.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played a central role in mediating the agreement and is expected to host talks in Islamabad, where negotiations will begin on a longer-term solution.

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The ceasefire also includes Israel, which has agreed to suspend its military actions, raising hopes of broader regional de-escalation.

Despite the breakthrough, tensions remain high, with reports of continued military activity shortly after the announcement, highlighting the fragile nature of the agreement.

The temporary ceasefire is seen as a critical window for diplomacy, with both sides expected to use the two-week period to negotiate a more permanent end to the conflict.