IOM and Fiji renew partnership commitment

The recently appointed Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration in Fiji has reaffirmed support for the Government.

These include meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals; objectives of the Global Compact on Migration; and Fiji’s development priorities in the area of migration.

This was conveyed at a courtesy call yesterday on the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan, from Solomon Kantha.

Kantha says IOM aims to strengthen support in thematic areas of migration and climate change, migration and health, migration and development, counter-trafficking and migrant protection, and emergency preparedness and response.

He says IOM in one of its projects funded by the European Union is working with a local NGO to raise awareness on human trafficking and build the capacity of key institutions in Fiji to identify such cases and assist victims.

In terms of new programme areas – IOM will provide support for capacity building of the immigration services for the Department of Immigration.

This will include an assessment of their needs in areas that IOM can support to enhance Fiji’s border management capacity particularly at a time when countries are faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and are aspiring to safely re-open their borders.