Investors used pandemic to bypass laws

The Minister for Environment has today revealed that a few investors tried to use the pandemic as an excuse to bypass a few processes.

Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says it was worrying to see what some in the business sector were trying to do in order to beat the system.

“They were asking us to waive the EIA requirements, they were asking us to waive some of the steps in the EIA process and quickly give the permit to the responsible department for their investment license.”

Article continues after advertisement

While opening the Ministry’s Joint Enforcement Training for the Western Division Customs Border Control Officers, Dr Reddy highlighted it was a challenge as these businesses pressured a few officers.

However Dr Reddy says they stood their ground as they knew the impacts of these decisions could haunt them in the future.

“We said, look COVID-19 shouldn’t be used as an excuse to shortchange and compromise our commitment to protecting the environment.”

The workshop ends tomorrow.