Investors urged to be stringent when hiring Consultants

Investors or project owners have been urged to be stringent when hiring consultants.

So as to be able to carry out proper paper work and the submission of Environmental Impact Assessment applications to the Environment Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe while officiating at the EIA roundtable business meeting in Suva says many consultants are not well-versed with the requirements or the Ministry’s EIA reporting standard.

This creates delays in the processing of applications and may affect the relationship between the Ministry, consultants and investors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is also beefing up its selection process when hiring contractors for major projects.

He says this as certain contractors are not following the agreements particularly on the protection of certain bio-diversities which consultants also need to consider when mapping out projects.

“Moving forward, any other contracts being awarded to other contractors we want to be careful, we don’t want to involve such people. If they have in the past not complied with the requirements then we would be careful while considering them to re-engage”.

Wycliffe states mutual learning and collaboration between the public and private sector is key that will drive Fijians to protect our bio-diversity.

Over 15 consultants and investors attended the EIA roundtable meeting.