Investor confidence remains high: REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has noted that investor confidence remains high in the sector.

REALB Registrar Peni Komainavoka says opportunities have been created for foreign investors to enter the domestic market.

Komainavoka says the sector has been thriving since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the opening of the border.

“In recent months, there have been some indications that locals residing overseas are buying properties here in Fiji. Most of them are looking at investment properties, and some are looking for properties for their retirement.”

Komainavoka says monthly property sales data for November and December last year indicate that real estate activity has picked up.

He adds that this is a positive sign of increased market activity which is likely to continue.