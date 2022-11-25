Investment opportunities in the telecommunication sector

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

More telecommunication investment opportunities are to be created between Fiji and USA.

This as the Acting Permanent Secretary for Communications, Tupou’tuah Baravilala, met with the Fiji-USA Business Council President, Constantine Panayiotou where both discussed on exploring more in the telecommunication sector.

During the meeting, PS Baravilala conveyed the government’s consistent and strategic investments in the telecommunications sector combined with a focus on bolstering national cybersecurity efforts.

They also discussed the vast business opportunities that exist between the two countries.



Panayiotou also discussed on the areas of investment interest, particularly in the technology sector and the work of the Fiji-USA Business Council.