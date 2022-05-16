Investment market making huge progress: Koya

Aerial shot of Suva. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade is working with relevant stakeholders to promote Fiji as an investment destination.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says the investment market is making huge progress as new investors are showing interest.

Koya says with Investment Fiji’s role now clearly demarcated as an Investment Promotion Agency, they will be able to attract potential local and overseas investors.

“We will continue to do that because we want to diversify and not only concentrate and rely on tourism. Diversification is a big thing moving into the future and investment in different areas, whether it be manufacturing, BPO, etc, all that kind of stuff.”

He adds that they are trying to make Fiji a lucrative destination in terms of investment, as there are quite a lot of things on offer.

Koya says Fiji cannot afford to only rely on the tourism sector for foreign earnings.