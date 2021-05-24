Home

News

Investment in education is critical: Waqainabete

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 4:46 pm
The Health Ministry will continue to support the education of our children and ensure learning is not disrupted in the long-term.

While addressing teachers of Adi Maopa Secondary School on Vanuabalavu Island in Lau, Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says more investment is needed in our children, considering the challenges presented by the pandemic.

He urges teachers in Vanuabalavu to make health an important component of a child’s upbringing.

“I would like to encourage you also if you need anything, please let us know. If you need anything from us that we can bring from Suva, our role is to support you. We brought some sanitizers, two beds and if you need any more we would be more than happy to support you.”

The Health Minister adds students’ interaction in school is vital as it contributes to their mental and physical development.

“And at some stage, they will have to go to school. It is important for their development as a person or the intellectual development and their mental part of it, but also the sports part of it. As teachers, you will know, as part of your training you would have done the psychology of it why that happens.”

Doctor Waqainabete and some government officials visited schools in Vanuabalavu before sailing across to Lakeba and Moala.

His visit is also aimed at educating teachers on the need to maintain adequate COVID-safe measures with school re-commencing for Years 8 to Year 13 tomorrow.

