Investment in education has changed lives: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says investment in education has changed lives.

Bainimarama says when new schools or buildings open, they create a new world of opportunities.

While opening the new Kindergarten at Suvavou Village yesterday, he also highlighted that investing for the future sets the stage for success.

“And now that we’ve moved your students from the village hall into a school building of their own, their classes won’t have to go on hold every time your community holds a wedding, funeral or other community gatherings. Instead, they can count on this dedicated classroom building all year long.”

The Prime Minister says Fiji is blessed to be one of the few countries in the world that does not have a large outbreak of COVID-19, meaning our children can safely attend classes.

