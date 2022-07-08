Investment for customers: Digicel CEO

[File Photo]

Digicel Fiji continues to innovate and invest in the telecommunications market.

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says despite the competition in the market, the company believes in empowering Fijians by providing the best service in communications.

Mohammed says connectivity is a great equalizer to communities recovering from isolation.

“We are excited about the opportunities this campaign will bring to all Fijians. We’ve always believed very strongly that the Digicel experience is an undiscovered grand tour into the world of possibilities the digital communications has to offer.”

Last night, Digicel introduced Fiji’s first-ever guaranteed or money-back campaign – Come & Play.

Under the campaign customers will be invited to play on Digicel’s network for seven days, and if they are not satisfied with their services, then Digicel will reimburse their money.