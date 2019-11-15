Investment Fiji to use COVID-19 as opportunity to reset

Trading in the COVID-19 era with restricted borders and a handful of international flights is as hard as it sounds, but as the saying goes, the show must go on.

Investment Fiji chief executive Craig Strong believes the pandemic opens up an urgent opportunity for a strategic reset.

“There’s a lot to do and we have an opportunity to be quite prescriptive on how we capitalize on these opportunities. For us I think the priority is as soon as we get back to some level of normalcy is to, really to secure out existing trading partners.”

With international trade almost at a standstill, Strong says Investment Fiji is up for the challenge.

Other than securing their existing trading partners, the CEO highlights it will also be critical to better enhance the domestic investor’s portfolio and tap into the homegrown market.