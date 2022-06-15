Investment Fiji to take aggressive approach

Investment Fiji will be launching an aggressive promotional approach to lure overseas investors in the coming months.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says target countries and markets have been identified and the focus is to market Fiji as a lucrative investment and trade partner.

“We are planning onto how we can support the journey of exporters so we will see how exporters can go through a journey and become an export-ready product, an exporter who is ready to export. So we will also focus on capacity development and training out to the people.”

Chetty says the tourism, outsourcing and manufacturing (textile and basic materials) sectors have recorded the most interest from overseas investors

He says the next engagement for Investment Fiji will be the Fiji-New Zealand Business Mission, which will be held in Suva at the end of the month.