Investment critical in agriculture

Twelve farmers in the province of Macuata are the first in the North to receive offer letters for irrigation kits and small farming equipment.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy who handed over the letters says no business, farmer, or entrepreneur can diversify if they do not invest.

He adds this investment will require financial resources which the farmer can acquire from saving from past business activity, bank or government loan as one-off leverage.

The Minister congratulated the farmers who are fortunate to be receiving the necessary equipment that is needed to boost agricultural productivity.

Farmer of Waiqili sector in Namekavu, Kamal Deo commended the government through the Agriculture Ministry for the assistance.

He says this is the first time for him to receive an irrigation kit that will enable him to grow his commercial farm.

Deo plants vegetables, root crops and four acres of rice.

The Minister will be visiting various farms and places in Labasa today.