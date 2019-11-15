Home

News

Investing in women crucial to improving disaster resilience

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
September 10, 2020 6:18 am
The Permanent Secretary for Women, Jennifer Poole while speaking at the National Consultation on Women’s Resilience to Disasters. [Source: DINFO]

Investing in women helps build resilience to disasters and climate change.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Women, Jennifer Poole while speaking at the National Consultation on Women’s Resilience to Disasters.

Poole says their Ministry stands in commitment towards the invaluable work of women’s resilience to disasters and will continuously champion concerns through a participatory approach as they uphold the overarching development goal of “gender equality” and “leaving no one behind”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says government recognizes that investing in women in a targeted manner can help increase resilience adding that given women’s social roles, they are challenged by and have a deeper understanding of rural and urban vulnerabilities.


[Source: DINFO]

Poole says recent natural disasters and COVID-19 has further impacted the resilience of women and communities, and there is an even greater need to invest in this sector.

The Consultation on Women’s Resilience to Disasters Programme is co-organised by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office.

