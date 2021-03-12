Investigators still gathering information on child’s death in Tavua

Investigators are gathering statements in the case of a seven-year-old girl who was buried without a proper order in Tavua last month.

Police had earlier confirmed that the seven-year-old victim was sick for three months but was never taken for medical treatment as it was against their religious beliefs.

She passed away in the settlement on February 23rd but, the matter was not reported to the police, and nor was her body taken to the Hospital.

The deceased was buried the same day.

The victim’s body was exhumed a week ago to conduct a post mortem and to ascertain the cause of death.

Police confirm statements will be gathered before the parents are brought in for questioning.