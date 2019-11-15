Investigations into VC not linked to BDO report: Thompson

Investigations into allegations against Professor Pal Ahluwalia are not the same as the allegations in the BDO report.

This was clarified by USP Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson who adds that there are some who are trying to confuse others and make it appear as if the two are related.

“This investigation of the Vice Chancellor which was the subject of the meeting on Monday are different things completely they are misdemeanors, material misconduct that the Vice Chancellor has been responsible for since he has been in office.”

Thompson says the material misconduct stand in their own right as allegations adding that instead of concentrating on answering the allegations, there are things that has been generated to try and distract from concentrating on the investigation.