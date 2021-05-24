Home

News

Investigations into two serious accidents continue

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 9:27 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Two serious accidents were recorded in the last 24-hour.

The first case was recorded in the Southern Division whereby a 28-year-old electrician was injured after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a woman along Pritam Singh Road, Tuirara.

The driver allegedly fell asleep causing the vehicle to veer off the road resulting in the accident.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital as the investigation continues.

An 18-year-old student is under investigation after the vehicle he was driving allegedly collided with another vehicle driven by a 53-year-old businessman along Queens Road near Viseisei, Lautoka.


[Photo: Supplied]

The suspect allegedly overtook the victim’s car when he was trying to make a turn resulting in the accident.

Two of the passengers traveling with the suspect were admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after sustaining injuries.

This morning, a vehicle driven by a man in his 30s while traveling from Navua to Lautoka with four others veered off the road and tumbled in Nabou along the Queen’s Highway .

A woman in her 50s has been conveyed to the Nadi Hospital for treatment as the investigation continues.

Police are urging travelers to remain vigilant while on the road to avoid accidents.

