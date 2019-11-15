Investigation will improve Housing Authority’s processes

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar has clarified that two types of investigations are currently being carried out at the Housing Authority.

During a debate on the Housing Authority’s 2015 annual report in Parliament, Minister Kumar says they need to come up with better national housing policy.

She says the Auditor General’s Office is looking at the systems and processes within the Housing Authority – whether staff followed procedures when allocating lots.

The second investigation is the public inquiry which started last Friday allowing Fijians to share their experiences with the Authority.

“So all this information will help us to develop a better policy for Housing Authority but at the same time prepare the National Housing Policy which is outdated now. Its 11 years old. The work is going on in terms of coming up with better housing policy.”

Another round of public inquiry will be held in Nasinu tomorrow.

Fijians have been urged to raise their concerns on their dealings with the Housing Authority.

The Public Inquiry team will be taking submissions at the Rishikul Sanatan College tomorrow evening.