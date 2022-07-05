Investigation underway: Viljoen

Passengers arriving at the San Francisco Airport {Supplied}

An investigation is now underway into allegations made against the national airline, Fiji Airways, during one of its recent flights to San Francisco in the United States.

In a video on social media, some passengers of Flight FJ-870 were scrambling around for their luggage while arriving in San Francisco.

Claims made are that passengers spent over three hours looking for their luggage while all the staff of the airline were nowhere to be found.

Article continues after advertisement

There was also a claim of poor treatment on board the flight.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says an investigation is now being carried out.

He says they are aware of the allegations and claims and assures them they will get to the bottom of it.

Viljoen says he will not be commenting further to allow for an investigation to take its course.