Investigation underway on alleged assault of student

Police have started an investigation on the alleged assault of a nine-year-old student in a school in Tailevu.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms a report was lodged at the Korovou Police Post and it is now being investigated.

The matter was also reported to the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission who have also started an investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

Director Ashwin Raj says the child has sustained injuries to his left eye.

It is alleged that the teacher assaulted the child during a class activity last month.

Raj says the Commission is in possession of photographic evidence, recorded the statement of the child and is also following up on the medical reports.

He says they have spoken with the school headteacher about the safety of the child as well as ensuring that the pupil is not victimized when he returns to school.