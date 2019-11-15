Investigation underway for alleged rape of four-year-old

An investigation is underway regarding the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in her home in Lautoka.

The incident occurred over the weekend.

The victim had gone to sleep with her mother the night before and in the middle of the night was discovered missing from their bed.

Upon checking around the house she found her daughter lying in the next room and was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital following the discovery of blood.

The victim remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as investigations continue.