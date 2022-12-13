Investigation on fake emails continue

Further investigations are now underway following the arrest of a former internet shop owner from Lautoka.

Rajneel Singh of Lautoka was arrested by FICAC officers this morning for creating fake emails inciting racial and religious violence.

The arrest comes on the back of several inciteful and polarizing stories recently published by fake media organizations out of India in which it’s alleged that Muslims in Fiji were targeting the Hindu community in the lead-up to the Fijian General Election.

FICAC suspects that there is an organized movement leading up to this current incident.

He is alleged to have created this fake email that attempts to incite racial and religious violence.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption says the fake email alleges there will be attacks targeting temples and assault on some prominent politicians and business people between the 8th and 11th of December.

Over the last month a series of fake articles and videos have been published on-line alleging the persecution of Hindus by the Muslim community.

An investigation by FBC sources in India found the organizations that published the inciteful articles are fake and in their registered offices don’t even exist.

FBC News had earlier highlighted how Indian social media influencers have been paid large sums of money by individuals from Fiji to publish fake articles and videos.

It’s believed these Indian social media influencers were used after some mainstream Indian media refused to publish such polarizing articles and videos.

FICAC is tonight requesting the public to be vigilant about organized criminal activities attempting to create instability during election time and have urged Fijians to report such criminal activities to FICAC immediately.