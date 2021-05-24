Investigation into the act of sacrilege continues

No arrests have been made in relation to the act of sacrilege at the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori last week.

Police confirm an investigation is still underway as officers continue to gather the information that could help identify perpetrators.

The Nav Durga Temple was allegedly broken into and a holy book was set on fire last Thursday.

There was a second incident on the same day, at a temple along Vuci Road in Nausori where the premises was broken into but nothing was reported stolen.