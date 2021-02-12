Investigation into Labasa body find still underway

A man who was taken into custody over the weekend is still being questioned in relation to the death of a 49-year-old farmer.
The deceased was found motionless outside his home in Qelemumu, Labasa over the weekend.
The person of interest is in his 20’s.
Police say the K-9 unit from the Fiji Corrections Services are assisting investigators.
