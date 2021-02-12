Home

News

Investigation into Labasa body find still underway

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 18, 2021 11:21 am

A man who was taken into custody over the weekend is still being questioned in relation to the death of a 49-year-old farmer.

The deceased was found motionless outside his home in Qelemumu, Labasa over the weekend.

The person of interest is in his 20’s.

Police say the K-9 unit from the Fiji Corrections Services are assisting investigators.

