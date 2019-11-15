Home

News

Investigation into alleged murder ongoing

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 3, 2020 11:54 am

Police are still investigating the alleged murder of a 28-year-old woman in Naqara, Waima, Naitasiri on Friday.

 

The suspect, the husband of the deceased, has been brought to the Criminal Investigations Department in Suva for questioning.

Investigators are now awaiting the outcome of the post mortem examination.

 

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim following a heated argument.

