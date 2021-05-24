Investigation into alleged homicide continues

A team of investigators is still trying to establish more information surrounding the circumstances of the alleged homicide in Labau, Volivoli Rakiraki.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu says they will only be able to comment once investigators have more information.

The alleged incident has sent shivers around the community after four people were found dead in their home on Wednesday night.

Mohini Lata survived the attack, but her wheelchair-bound husband, Rajiv Kumar, her sister-in-law, Ragni Narayan and nephew, Ravinesh Deo died after allegedly being attacked with a cane knife by the suspect who later took his own life.

Lata remains admitted at the Lautoka hospital.