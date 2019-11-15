Investigation into alleged document leak continues

The investigation into the alleged leaking of patient details in relation to the COVID-19 case is ongoing.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the investigation has its own process and those found guilty will face the consequences.

The confidential details of patient six and seven were circulated on social media, before the authorities could make an official and accurate announcement.

Dr Waqainabete reiterated that health staff must always behave in the best interest of the patients.

“We live in times which are challenging and I think it is important to understand that we have to make sure that we carry ourselves in an ethical manner, in a moral manner and in a manner befitting the professionalism by which you know providing health services to the country which is expected of us.”

Fiji was declared COVID-19 free on Friday, after three remaining patients tested negative.