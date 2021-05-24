Investigation desecration of the Nav Durga Temple continues don’t sticky

Police are continuing with their investigation into the act of sacrilege at the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Wame Bautolu says no one has been arrested yet regarding the incident.

Bautolu says a team of officers are visiting nearby communities to gather information that could help identify perpetrators.

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has condemned the act as the holy book “Ramayan” was set on fire during the attempted break-in at the temple.

Police has also assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.