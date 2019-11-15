Investigation into bus and loco accident continue

Police investigation in the accident between a bus and a Fiji Sugar Corporation locomotive last week continues.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are awaiting the medical reports of those injured during the accident.

Once they receive the reports, Police will then proceed with the next stage of investigations.

The bus, which was on its way to Namara had allegedly failed to give way to the locomotive resulting in the accident.

Several bus passengers were injured and taken to hospital.