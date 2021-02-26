Investigation against six Police officers complete

The Fiji Police has completed investigations against six officers who allegedly planted a small bag containing methamphetamine in a vehicle.

It is alleged that on 25th April last year the officers conspired with each other knowingly and maliciously accused a 23-year-old of an offense under the Illicit Drugs and Control Act 2005.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says they have transferred the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution who will sanction the charges.

Article continues after advertisement

“ODPP sanctioned that this is the right charge to be done. So the file is brought back to us and we formally charge those suspect. So we do the investigation, we recommend the options that we have to make, but DPP view then they will sanction the right charge, its brought back then we make those charges.”

Tudravu assures the Force will only lay charges once a green light is given by ODPP and they will not tolerate officers who are found guilty of breaching the law.

The Acting Commissioner adds they cannot charge officers anyhow hence, thorough investigation is critical.