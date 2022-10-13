Invest in your farms: Dr Reddy

Farmers are being urged to make worthwhile investments on their land to achieve food and income security

Speaking at Mataniwai Village in Labasa this morning, Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says there cannot be growth in agriculture if there is no investment.

Dr Reddy was in Mataniwai to hand over a tractor with two disc plough and a portable rice mill to the Kaubulabula Farmer’s Cooperative.

He says Mataniwai Village is one of the leading villages in Vanua Levu that has decided to make investments for the future members of the mataqali by jointly raising money to buy a farm tractor.

“Investment you have made will assist you in creating a surplus that can be ploughed back into the quality of life, quality of houses, and quality of other supporting resources that your own household members want, your own mataqali members want. So, congratulations on taking this step.”

One-third of the cost of the tractor is paid by the cooperative and government paid two-thirds of the cost.

Cooperative President Viliame Lautiki says they only started rice farming last year and the machines will really boost their cultivation and production.

The Cooperative has a combined 20-acre rice field with 16 members.