News

Inventory to gauge Fiji’s stand on Emission Reduction

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the need remains for the government and Fijians to know exactly how much forest and what it consists of in our country. 

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the need remains for the government and Fijians to know exactly how much forest and what it consists of in our country.

He says this will help people, the public and private sector gauge where we stand in terms of Fiji’s contribution to the Emissions Reduction Programme.

The PM added that the Ministry of Forestry is currently conducting the National Forest Inventory to assess forests across the country and is expected to complete before year-end.

“The Emissions Reduction Programme is supported by the Ministry of Forestry as part of our national climate action agenda which, of course, is led by the Ministry of Economy’s Climate Change Division. Let me remind everyone, our mission is to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 2.5 million tons by 2024 and achieve net-zero emission by 2050.” 

Bainimarama says this approach will improve our bargaining position regarding the current and any future carbon trade agreements.

