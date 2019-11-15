Invasive alien species project

Relevant stakeholders have gathered in Nadi to prepare an effective and workable document that will be a guiding framework for coordinating Invasive Alien Species threat and impact reductions.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme today launched a week-long consultative workshop.

This is part of the ongoing Global Environment Facility funded project aimed at building capacities to address Invasive Alien Species to enhance the chances of long-term survival of terrestrial endemic and threatened species on Taveuni Island and surrounding islets throughout Fiji.

The workshop also aims to outline a five-year action plan for the implementation of activities.

A few Invasive Alien Species have been established in one or more localized locations within Fiji that are causing negative impacts on the environment.

The document will outline the strategies for controlling, managing and eradicating these pests.

BAF acting chief executive Surend Pratap says it is necessary to manage IAS threat as Fiji has plentiful natural biodiversity of flora and fauna.

The workshop will also allow agencies to discuss, collaborate and look at ways of improving border control in relation to IAS prevention and surveillance into and within Fiji.

These alien species include the Giant Invasive Iguana, Asian Subterranean Termite, American Foulbrood disease, Varroa mites, Taro Beetle among other species.