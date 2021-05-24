Internet connectivity critical says Sayed-Khaiyum

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government’s “Connect the Unconnected” program aims to provide internet access to people in deep rural and maritime areas.

Speaking at the World Consumer Rights Day celebration in Suva today, Sayed-Khaiyum says $1.4 million has been spent on installing WIFI in schools and communities in the Northern Division, to connect every Fijian to the digital space.

“From a Government infrastructure perspective, this is critically important. Savusavu for example has a cable that has landed there. TFL is soon going to lay a fibre-optic cable laid from Savusavu to Labasa. So all these changes that is taking place means more and more people will have access to the digital space. This is critical in building the building blocks of digital literacy and financial literacy.”

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this year’s theme of “Breaking Barriers in Digital Finance” is important as technology is reshaping the way people conduct their personal and commercial finances.

“Breaking these barriers will not only benefit the consumers, but it is also in the best interest of the businesses, our local economy and the Government’s vision for a digitized, cashless society.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the pricing of such infrastructure must be made affordable, as seen when the government removed the duty on phones.