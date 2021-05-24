International Women’s day, a time to celebrate and honor women

‘Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ is not just a theme – it is a need.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar has stressed that this is a need that must be addressed most urgently for not only a better today but for a sustainable tomorrow.

In her message for International Women’s Day, Akbar says the fight for equality in any aspect has never been an easy one.

She adds that the imbalance in power relations has existed for far too long and it is evident that it has not been viable, which is why the fight for equality exists in modern times.

The Minister for Women has made it clear that a call for equality and non-discrimination is no doubt a fight worth fighting and every single pledge made, every action is taken to make equality and non-discrimination for all women and girls a reality is a step in the right direction.

Akbar says International Women’s Day is not only a day to celebrate our women who deserve to be celebrated but an opportunity to review, revive, cement, and fulfil our commitment and continued affirmation to enhance the economic, political, and social contributions and achievements of our women.

She adds that it is about committing to gender equality, equity, and empowerment where girls and women are free from all forms of discrimination.

Akbar says it is also about honouring women by investing in their opportunities, wellbeing, and security.