International Red Cross response to Ukraine begins

The International Committee of the Red Cross has maintained that its priority is to assist those in need.

With the recent conflict in Ukraine leaving millions affected, the IRCR has so far delivered 3,000 litres of potable water to Dokuchaevsk hospital and sent 7,000 litres to Donetsk municipality.

ICRC President Peter Maurer says recent work also includes visits to places of detention to help improve hygiene and nutrition.

Maurer says the security situation permitting, their teams now in Ukraine will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

He adds that the IRCR will also continue bilateral and confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict to protect those affected by the fighting.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling for all states to do everything in their power and influence to avoid escalating a conflict whose cost and consequences for civilian populations outpaces the capacity to protect and assist them.

The ICRC has seen many conflicts start and escalate in recent years, but too few of them end, and in each one it is the civilian populations that bear the consequences.