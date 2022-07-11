International media arrive for PIF

[File Photo]

The international media are in the country, and some are currently taking part in a week-long Media master class with local media in Suva to discuss the coverage of the Pacific Islands Forum, which starts today.

Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation journalist, Jared Koli says the master class has been an eye-opening experience to covering a range of issues that the region’s leaders will be discussing in the Forum.

“This master class is very important to prepare us to cover this leader’s meeting, especially on areas that connect to our countries here and countries at the Pacific level.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has 26 journalists as part of the master class and they will lead the media coverage of the Pacific Islands Forum.

JD