International firm likely to secure 48% shares in EFL

Energy Fiji Ltd is in advanced negotiations to sell 48% shares to an international firm.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed EFL on the verge of confirming the deal and an announcement will be made shortly.

“This point in time we are in very deep and almost conclusive negotiations with a partner that is very much keen to participate in the divestment process. Government, of course as we’ve said will hold 51% of EFL”

Speaking to FBC News from Singapore, Sayed-Khaiyum says the investor has a proven track record in the energy sector and will bring renewable energy capabilities as part of the deal.

“We are very excited about this one particular company that brings a lot of international savvy, international expertise and they have the ability to attract international capital to this particular divestment process and also across the line when we have this divestment in place then we think that EFL will be very much complimented by this new partnership.”

He adds the buyer will also bring new skills and technology, with specific focus renewable energy to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and achieve Fiji’s carbon reduction targets in the next nine years.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the partial divestment of shares will not result in any tariff increases for EFL customers.

“If they want to increase the fee they have to go through the FCCC process. That’s when members of the public can make submissions, the organisation can open up their books, how much profit they are making , what are their capital requirements, what sort of infrastructure they need to do or put in place ect. Its always an independent process, Just because its a divestment of the share it does not in any way mean the electricity rates will be affected.”

The minister also reveals that the Fiji National Provident Fund, which also has shares in EFL also has the option to sell its shares if an attractive offer is made.